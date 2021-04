Aloha!

I just wanted to send a note expressing my appreciation of the book/film/TV reviews that you publish periodically. Over the past few weeks, I have been watching Anne with an “E” with my wife and nine-year old son. It’s a wonderful program and gave us some very valuable and enjoyable family time. But I would never even have heard of it if not for the review published in TOS. So thanks again, and keep ‘em coming!

Very respectfully,

James Warrack

Kekaha, HI