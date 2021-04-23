OSI Is Hiring a Full-Time Marketing Specialist - The Objective Standard

Objective Standard Institute (OSI) is looking for a marketing specialist to join our life-loving team. If you are a self-starter and a team player who aims constantly to improve, this position may be for you.

We’re looking for someone who is:

In love with OSI’s mission

Knowledgeable about Objectivism

Utterly reliable

Detail-oriented

Highly organized

Proficient with Internet marketing tools such as Facebook Ads, ConvertFlow, Zapier, and ActiveCampaign

Resourceful

A clear communicator

Committed to focusing on essentials, following through, and getting things done.

The marketing specialist will:

Work closely with OSI’s marketing team to develop and implement OSI’s marketing strategy

Help write persuasive marketing copy for emails, newsletters, social media posts, ads, and landing pages

Use various marketing tools to deliver OSI’s messages and capture and sort data

Measure and track the effectiveness of OSI’s marketing efforts

Continually research OSI’s target audience

Have a blast advancing rational philosophy with our life-loving team and rapidly growing company.

Compensation will depend on experience and abilities. Rapid advancement is encouraged and expected.

To apply for the position, email Craig Biddle (craig@objectivestandard.org) with the subject line “Marketing Specialist Application,” and explain why you think you would be a good fit (max. 600 words). Also send samples of, or links to, any works or projects that demonstrate your relevant skills or abilities.