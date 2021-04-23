OSI Is Hiring a Full-Time Marketing Specialist - The Objective Standard

Objective Standard Institute (OSI) is looking for a marketing specialist to join our life-loving team. If you are a self-starter and a team player who aims constantly to improve, this position may be for you.
We’re looking for someone who is:
- In love with OSI’s mission
- Knowledgeable about Objectivism
- Utterly reliable
- Detail-oriented
- Highly organized
- Proficient with Internet marketing tools such as Facebook Ads, ConvertFlow, Zapier, and ActiveCampaign
- Resourceful
- A clear communicator
- Committed to focusing on essentials, following through, and getting things done.
The marketing specialist will:
- Work closely with OSI’s marketing team to develop and implement OSI’s marketing strategy
- Help write persuasive marketing copy for emails, newsletters, social media posts, ads, and landing pages
- Use various marketing tools to deliver OSI’s messages and capture and sort data
- Measure and track the effectiveness of OSI’s marketing efforts
- Continually research OSI’s target audience
- Have a blast advancing rational philosophy with our life-loving team and rapidly growing company.
Compensation will depend on experience and abilities. Rapid advancement is encouraged and expected.
To apply for the position, email Craig Biddle (craig@objectivestandard.org) with the subject line “Marketing Specialist Application,” and explain why you think you would be a good fit (max. 600 words). Also send samples of, or links to, any works or projects that demonstrate your relevant skills or abilities.