 OSI Is Hiring a Full-Time Marketing Specialist - The Objective Standard
Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
Announcements

OSI Is Hiring a Full-Time Marketing Specialist

April 23, 2021

Objective Standard Institute (OSI) is looking for a marketing specialist to join our life-loving team. If you are a self-starter and a team player who aims constantly to improve, this position may be for you.

We’re looking for someone who is:

  • In love with OSI’s mission
  • Knowledgeable about Objectivism
  • Utterly reliable
  • Detail-oriented
  • Highly organized
  • Proficient with Internet marketing tools such as Facebook Ads, ConvertFlow, Zapier, and ActiveCampaign
  • Resourceful
  • A clear communicator
  • Committed to focusing on essentials, following through, and getting things done.

The marketing specialist will:

  • Work closely with OSI’s marketing team to develop and implement OSI’s marketing strategy
  • Help write persuasive marketing copy for emails, newsletters, social media posts, ads, and landing pages
  • Use various marketing tools to deliver OSI’s messages and capture and sort data
  • Measure and track the effectiveness of OSI’s marketing efforts
  • Continually research OSI’s target audience
  • Have a blast advancing rational philosophy with our life-loving team and rapidly growing company.

Compensation will depend on experience and abilities. Rapid advancement is encouraged and expected.

To apply for the position, email Craig Biddle (craig@objectivestandard.org) with the subject line “Marketing Specialist Application,” and explain why you think you would be a good fit (max. 600 words). Also send samples of, or links to, any works or projects that demonstrate your relevant skills or abilities.

You might also like

TOS Admin

About TOS Admin

View all posts by TOS Admin
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad

Pin It on Pinterest