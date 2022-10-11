Philosophy: Who Needs It Reading Group

Subscribe
October 11, 2022

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be leading a reading group on one of my favorite books: Ayn Rand’s Philosophy: Who Needs It.

Rand’s final book project, PWNI is one of her most enlightening and helpful compilations, showcasing her method of objectivity and how we can use it to think more clearly, live more fully, and advance freedom more effectively. Studying the book critically with me and other active-minded participants will deepen your understanding of the ideas and enhance your ability to thrive.

We’ll meet on Wednesdays, November 9 through January 4, from 8:00 to 9:30am Pacific Time. (Full scholarships are available to young adults aged 29 or under.)

For additional information or to enroll, click here.

I hope you’ll join us for a deep dive into this powerful book.

