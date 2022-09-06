LevelUp 2023: TOS-Con’s New Name, Date, and Location

Objective Standard Institute’s summer conference—previously called “TOS-Con”—is now “LevelUp Conferences.”

Level Up 2023 will be in Phoenix, Arizona, June 21–24.

The venue is the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, which is a gorgeous luxury hotel, with a seven-acre water park, top-tier golf course, hiking and biking trails, and all the amenities of a high-end luxury resort. Indeed, all of the rooms are luxury suites.

The conference program—including speakers, evening events, and extracurricular activities—will be announced in the coming weeks.

Scholarships are available for young adults age 18 to 29, and OSI is accepting applications now. If you’re in that age group and want a scholarship, apply now, as scholarships are limited, and young people from all over the world are applying for them.

For updates and announcements about the conference, join OSI’s mailing list at ObjectiveStandard.org.

And be sure to register during early-bird pricing, when you can save 20 to 50 percent on registration. This pricing is in effect now.

Level up in life and liberty. If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

See you in Phoenix!