Join OSI Intellectuals at Upcoming Events

Do you enjoy discussing the day’s most pressing topics with other active-minded people? Join us in person for talks and discussions on philosophy for freedom and flourishing.
From October 14-16, the TOS team will be representing our sister organization Objective Standard Institute at LibertyCon 2022 (Miami, FL) and Battle of Ideas (London, England). Events include:
- “Philosophy for Freedom Fighters” with Craig Biddle (LibertyCon main stage, Friday, October 14 at 6:00 pm)
- “Reason, Republicans, and the Future of Freedom” with Jon Hersey (LibertyCon main stage, Saturday, October 15 at 9:45 am)
- “Have We Fallen Out of Love with Work?” panel discussion, with Angelica Walker-Werth (Battle of Ideas, Convocation Hall, Sunday, October 16 at 11:30 am)
- “Apollo to Elon Musk: The New Frontiers of Space” panel discussion, with Thomas Walker-Werth (Battle of Ideas, Westminster Room, Sunday, October 16 at 12:45 pm)
Get more details on LibertyCon here, and on Battle of Ideas here.
We hope to see you in Miami or London!
Do you enjoy discussing the day’s most pressing topics with other active-minded people? Join us in person in Miami or London for talks and discussions on philosophy for freedom and flourishing.
Click To Tweet
Click To Tweet