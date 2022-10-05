Join OSI Intellectuals at Upcoming Events

Do you enjoy discussing the day’s most pressing topics with other active-minded people? Join us in person for talks and discussions on philosophy for freedom and flourishing.

From October 14-16, the TOS team will be representing our sister organization Objective Standard Institute at LibertyCon 2022 (Miami, FL) and Battle of Ideas (London, England). Events include:

“Philosophy for Freedom Fighters” with Craig Biddle (LibertyCon main stage, Friday, October 14 at 6:00 pm)

Get more details on LibertyCon here, and on Battle of Ideas here.

We hope to see you in Miami or London!