New Reading Group on Ayn Rand’s The Virtue of Selfishness

September 15, 2022

Should you live for others, or for yourself? Is morality a set of rules that hold you back, or a system of principles to help you thrive?

Ayn Rand offered radical answers to these and related questions in The Virtue of Selfishness. The revolutionary essays in this collection address some of the most urgent and important questions in morality, including:

  • Do we need morality; if so, why?;
  • Is it moral to pursue your own happiness—if so, why?;
  • Isn’t everyone selfish?;
  • Can peoples’ rational interests conflict?;
  • Does life require compromise?;
  • How do moral principles apply in emergency situations?;
  • What are rights, and where do they come from?; and
  • What is racism, and what is its cause?

Join me and other active-minded readers for a deep dive into these and related questions.

The 6-week reading group begins October 4. To learn more and register, click here. To apply for a scholarship (available for those 29 and under), click here.

See you there!

Do we need morality? Is selfishness moral? #AynRand offered radical answers to these and related questions in The Virtue of Selfishness. Join @AngelicaWerth for a deep dive into this powerful book, beginning October 4.
Angelica Walker-Werth

About Angelica Walker-Werth

Angelica Walker-Werth is an assistant editor of The Objective Standard and a fellow and programs manager at Objective Standard Institute. She is an Ayn Rand Fellow with Foundation for Economic Education's Hazlitt Project. To see more of her work, visit www.walker-werth.com.

