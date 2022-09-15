New Reading Group on Ayn Rand’s The Virtue of Selfishness

Should you live for others, or for yourself? Is morality a set of rules that hold you back, or a system of principles to help you thrive?

Ayn Rand offered radical answers to these and related questions in The Virtue of Selfishness. The revolutionary essays in this collection address some of the most urgent and important questions in morality, including:

Do we need morality; if so, why?;

Is it moral to pursue your own happiness—if so, why?;

Isn’t everyone selfish?;

Can peoples’ rational interests conflict?;

Does life require compromise?;

How do moral principles apply in emergency situations?;

What are rights, and where do they come from?; and

What is racism, and what is its cause?

