Enhance Your Enjoyment of Art in OSI’s New Course

If you love paintings—and even if you don’t—I think you’ll get immense value from How to ‘Read’ and Enjoy Paintings.

In this course, renowned art appreciation expert Luc Travers will show you his unique approach to analyzing paintings and teach you skills that will deepen your enjoyment of art for life.

You will explore the work of these great romantic artists:

Caspar David Friedrich

John Martin

Thomas Cole

And Frederick Edwin Church

In this course, you will:

be immersed—sensually, emotionally, and intellectually—in the worlds these artists created;

look deeply into various works, examining what they say about man’s relationship with nature and the universe;

learn to “read” an artwork by asking penetrating questions that bring the scene to life, empathizing with the characters, and using music to enhance the experience;

explore how the ideas expressed in paintings both reflect the artists’ considered views and their implicit beliefs.

