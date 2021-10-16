OSI Courses on Literature, Opportunities, and Objectivism

Objective Standard Institute’s second round of autumn courses begin in November. These include:

How to Get More Enjoyment from Great Literature

Gain a deeper understanding of the elements of literature, and enjoy a richer appreciation of this vital art for the rest of your life. Join Dr. Andrew Bernstein for a spirited analysis of several little-known short stories using his unique method for extracting maximum value and enjoyment from great works of fiction.

Tuesdays, 1pm–2:30pm Eastern, beginning Nov. 2

For more information or to enroll click here.

Introduction to Ayn Rand’s Philosophy for Loving Life

Your greatest asset for flourishing is a philosophy designed for that purpose. Join me for an overview of Ayn Rand’s philosophy, which is designed for this purpose, with special emphasis on her method of objectivity—the method for keeping your ideas connected to reality, staying focused on what matters most, and living fully.

Wednesdays, 11am–12:30pm Eastern, beginning Nov. 3

For more information or to enroll click here.

The Art of Finding and Creating Opportunity

Could you use more opportunities to advance your career, to learn valuable skills, or to engage with people who get things done? Would you like to take better advantage of the opportunities you have? Hannah Frankman will show you how to create, expand, and leverage opportunities to build the life you want.

Mondays, 5:30pm–7pm Eastern, beginning Nov. 1

For more information or to enroll click here.

Full scholarships are available for students and young adults aged 29 and under. Apply now.