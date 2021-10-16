Seven Reasons Why the Aviation Industry Is a Wonderful Thing

The aviation industry and those who choose to fly are under constant attack.[1] Environmentalists decry flying as an indulgence of the wealthy that causes disproportionate environmental damage and encourage a growing “flight shame” movement, while governments push new laws and taxes to penalize airlines and passengers.[2]

But, contrary to these detractors, aviation is, in fact, a vital, life-serving industry, without which human beings would live profoundly inferior lives. Here are just seven reasons why aviation is a wonderful thing that should be defended against denunciations and attempts to restrict it.

Flight Breaks Down Barriers between Nations

For most of history, nations and cultures were relatively insular. Few people ever left their hometown, let alone their country, or had direct experience of other countries or cultures. Today, thanks to modern aviation, nations of the world are better connected than ever. It’s easier to experience firsthand how people in other parts of the world live. Trade between nations is more plentiful than ever. This global exchange of goods and ideas helps prevent wars and reduces the tendency toward nationalism. As aviation entrepreneur Blake Scholl observes, “We haven’t had a world war since the dawn of the jet age.” . . .