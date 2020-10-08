Updates on Courses at Objective Standard Institute - The Objective Standard

OSI’s October courses, “Your Supersystem for Flourishing” and “The Elements of Thinking in Principles,” have sold out—but don’t fret if you missed the opportunity to enroll. Both courses will be offered again in early 2021.

Also coming in 2021 are a bunch of new courses on entrepreneurship, literature, history, fitness, and more.

In the meantime, if you’d like to learn how to write clear, compelling articles in defense of freedom, be sure to enroll in OSI’s November writing course, “How to Write Powerfully in Defense of Liberty.” Here’s what participants say:

“This class touched every intellectual aspect of my life.” “I learned a systematic approach to writing that takes me purposefully step-by-step from possible topics to a final product.” “I want to thank you for your introduction to the writing process. In early September, I set a goal for myself to try out writing and see if it's something I could pursue. I happened to see an advertisement for your course on writing just at that time, and I’m so glad I joined. I never thought that a month later I’d end up with a published article! I’m so grateful for your guidance through this process.”

Enrollment for “How to Write Powerfully” opens next week.

