Eight Poems Celebrating Travelers and Adventurers

A Little Further

Berton Braley

The reason I never can quit the road

Is a reason that’s plain and clear.

It’s because no matter where I may stop

And whether it’s far or near

Ther’s a place beyond the place I am,

Wherever I may be at,

And then beyond is a place beyond

And the world beyond all that! And as long as a man has eyes to see

And a brain that wants to know,

I figure ther’s things he’s bound to miss

If he doesn’t go on and go;

For there’s always a place beyond the place

I happen to hang my hat,

And another place beyond that place

And the world beyond all that! There’s some folks stay in a single spot

Or a town of which they’re fond,

And never worry a little bit

At the thought of a place beyond;

But the place beyond the place beyond

Won’t never let me rest

For there’s a sort of a kind of urge

That’s burnin’ within my breast— To go an’ go till the end of life,

An’ when I’ve left it flat,

Go on beyond the place beyond;

And the universe after that!

Berton Braley (1882–1966) was an American poet.

The Flying Dutchman

Edwin Arlington Robinson

Unyielding in the pride of his defiance,

Afloat with none to serve or to command,

Lord of himself at last, and all by Science,

He seeks the Vanished Land. Alone, by the one light of his one thought,

He steers to find the shore from which we came,-

Fearless of in what coil he may be caught

On seas that have no name. Into the night he sails; and after night

There is a dawning, though there be no sun;

Wherefore, with nothing but himself in sight,

Unsighted, he sails on. At last there is a lifting of the cloud

Between the flood before him and the sky;

And then-though he may curse the Power aloud

That has no power to die- He steers himself away from what is haunted

By the old ghost of what has been before,-

Abandoning, as always, and undaunted,

One fog-walled island more.

Edwin Arlington Robinson (1869–1935) was an American poet and three-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.

Travel

Robert Louis Stevenson

I should like to rise and go

Where the golden apples grow;—

Where below another sky

Parrot islands anchored lie,

And, watched by cockatoos and goats,

Lonely Crusoes building boats;—

Where in sunshine reaching out

Eastern cities, miles about,

Are with mosque and minaret

Among sandy gardens set,

And the rich goods from near and far

Hang for sale in the bazaar,—

Where the Great Wall round China goes,

And on one side the desert blows,

And with bell and voice and drum

Cities on the other hum;—

Where are forests, hot as fire,

Wide as England, tall as a spire,

Full of apes and cocoa-nuts

And the negro hunters’ huts;—

Where the knotty crocodile

Lies and blinks in the Nile,

And the red flamingo flies

Hunting fish before his eyes;—

Where in jungles, near and far,

Man-devouring tigers are,

Lying close and giving ear

Lest the hunt be drawing near,

Or a comer-by be seen

Swinging in a palanquin;—

Where among the desert sands

Some deserted city stands,

All its children, sweep and prince,

Grown to manhood ages since,

Not a foot in street or house,

Not a stir of child or mouse,

And when kindly falls the night,

In all the town no spark of light.

There I’ll come when I’m a man

With a camel caravan;

Light a fire in the gloom

Of some dusty dining-room;

See the pictures on the walls,

Heroes, fights and festivals;

And in a corner find the toys

Of the old Egyptian boys.



Robert Louis Stevenson (1850–1894) was a Scottish novelist, essayist, poet, and travel writer.

High Flight (An Airman’s Ecstasy)

John Gillespie Magee

Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;

Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

Of sun-split clouds,—and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of—wheeled and soared and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,

I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air . . . Up, up the long, delirious burning blue

I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace

Where never lark, or ever eagle flew—

And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.



John Gillespie Magee (1922–41) was an Anglo-American fighter pilot who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Western Refrain

George Pope Morris

Droop not, brothers!

As we go,

O’er the mountains,

Under the boughs of mistletoe,

Log huts we’ll rear,

While herds of deer and buffalo

Furnish the cheer.

File o’er the mountains—steady, boys

For game afar

We have our rifles ready, boys!—

Aha!

Throw care to the winds,

Like chaff, boys!—ha!

And join in the laugh, boys!—

Hah—hah—hah! Cheer up, brothers!

As we go,

O’er the mountains,

When we’ve wood and prairie-land,

Won by our toil,

We’ll reign like kings in fairy-land,

Lords of the soil!

Then westward ho! in legions, boys—

Fair Freedom’s star

Points to her sunset regions, boys—

Aha!

Throw care to the winds,

Like chaff, boys!—ha!

And join in the laugh, boys!—

Hah—hah—hah!

George Pope Morris (1802–1864) was an American editor, poet, and songwriter.

Hard is the Journey

Li Po

Gold vessels of fine wines,

thousands a gallon,

Jade dishes of rare meats,

costing more thousands, I lay my chopsticks down,

no more can banquet,

I draw my sword and stare

wildly about me: Ice bars my way to cross

the Yellow River,

Snows from dark skies to climb

the T’ai-hang mountains! At peace I drop a hook

into a brooklet,

At once I’m in a boat

but sailing sunward . . . (Hard is the journey,

Hard is the journey,

So many turnings,

And now where am I?) So when a breeze breaks waves,

bringing fair weather,

I set a cloud for sails,

cross the blue oceans!

Li Po was a Chinese poet of the Tang Dynasty likely born in 701.

The Road Not Taken

Robert Frost

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth; Then took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same, And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back. I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost (1874–1963) was an American poet.

Sea-Fever

John Masefield

I must down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by,

And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s shaking,

And a grey mist on the sea’s face, and a grey dawn breaking. I must down to the seas again, for the call of the running tide

Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied;

And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying,

And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls crying. I must down to the seas again, to the vagrant gypsy life,

To the gull’s way and the whale’s way where the wind’s like a whetted knife;

And all I ask is a merry yarn from a laughing fellow-rover,

And quiet sleep and a sweet dream when the long trick’s over.

John Masefield (1878–1967) was an English writer and poet laureate of the United Kingdom from 1930 to 1967.