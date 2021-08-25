Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
"The Midnight Ride Of Paul Revere" by Thomas Addis
Arts & Culture

Seven Poems Commemorating Heroism and Courage

August 25, 2021 In Fall 2021

Editor’s Note: Thank you, Dianne Durante and Andrew Bernstein, for suggesting several poems for this collection.

No Enemies

Charles Mackay

You have no enemies, you say?
Alas, my friend, the boast is poor.
He who has mingled in the fray
Of duty, that the brave endure,
Must have made foes. If you have none,
Small is the work that you have done.
You’ve hit no traitor on the hip,
You’ve dashed no cup from perjured lip,
You’ve never turned the wrong to right,
You’ve been a coward in the fight.

Charles Mackay (1812–1889) was a Scottish poet and journalist. . . .

You might also like

Various Authors

About Various Authors

View all articles by Various Authors
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad
ad
You have loader more free article(s) this month   |   Already a subscriber? Log in

Thank you for reading
The Objective Standard

Enjoy unlimited access to The Objective Standard for less than $5 per month
See Options
  Already a subscriber? Log in

Pin It on Pinterest