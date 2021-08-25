Seven Poems Commemorating Heroism and Courage

Editor’s Note: Thank you, Dianne Durante and Andrew Bernstein, for suggesting several poems for this collection.

Charles Mackay

You have no enemies, you say?

Alas, my friend, the boast is poor.

He who has mingled in the fray

Of duty, that the brave endure,

Must have made foes. If you have none,

Small is the work that you have done.

You’ve hit no traitor on the hip,

You’ve dashed no cup from perjured lip,

You’ve never turned the wrong to right,

You’ve been a coward in the fight.