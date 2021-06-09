 Catch a Concert on the Charles River at TOS-Con - The Objective Standard
Catch a Concert on the Charles River at TOS-Con

June 09, 2021

When I was a kid, my next-door neighbors had an incredible band. Two of the brothers later spent time at Berklee College of Music, and they ended up forming another band that I saw while in college. They blew me away. 

Fast-forward about a dozen years. Just before governors across the United States began instituting authoritarian lockdowns, I got wind that the band was still at it and went to see them. They tore the place down. Everyone was dancing and having a great time. That’s when I asked them to play at TOS-Con.

That’s right. If you come to TOS-Con, not only will you hear from such mind-expanding speakers as Cal Newport, Doug McGuff, Timothy Sandefur, and Gloria Alvarez. You’ll also get to see a killer band—Nimbus 9—during our outdoor concert on the hotel’s gorgeous lawns along the Charles River.

Do you want to sharpen your mind and fuel your soul? Join us for TOS-Con 2021, July 21–24. 

See you soon!

