The Biggest TOS-Con to Date—Day Passses Now Available

TOS-Con 2021: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing (Boston July 21–24) will be the biggest TOS-Con yet!

More than 250 people have registered. Will you join us?

Day passes are now available, so if you live in the greater Boston area or know someone who does, this option might work best for you.

Either way, whether three days or one, this conference will be an intellectual feast and a whole lot of fun.

[Register Now]

If you’re a student or young adult aged 18 to 29, you are eligible to apply for an Active-Mind Scholarship to attend. Apply now!

OSI’s refund policy gives you total flexibility. If for any reason you are unable to attend TOS-Con, OSI will refund your registration fees, including banquet tickets, in full through July 21, the day the conference begins. Register now! It's risk free.