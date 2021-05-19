TOS-Con Is On! - The Objective Standard

I’m delighted to announce that TOS-Con 2021: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing (Boston Marriott, July 21–24) is a definite go!

Effective May 29, the Massachusetts government is ending all mask mandates and limits on the number of people at gatherings.

Because the situation has been uncertain until now, early-bird pricing has been extended through May 31. So you can still save 20% to 50% on registration.

Here’s an indication of the speakers and presentations and why TOS-Con is for you:

Cal Newport on "Your Superpower for Success in a Distracted World"

on "Your Superpower for Success in a Distracted World" Isaac Morehouse on the "Ins and Outs of Start-Ups"

on the "Ins and Outs of Start-Ups" Doug McGuff on "Physical Conditioning for a Lifetime of Flourishing"

on "Physical Conditioning for a Lifetime of Flourishing" Gloria Alvarez on "Capitalism: The Social System for Human Flourishing"

on "Capitalism: The Social System for Human Flourishing" Andrew Bernstein on "Heroes of Philosophy"

on "Heroes of Philosophy" Jason Hill on "Racism: Real, Imagined, and Inverted"

on "Racism: Real, Imagined, and Inverted" Timothy Sandefur on "A Brush with John Singer Sargent"

on "A Brush with John Singer Sargent" Eric Daniels on "History: Who Needs It"

on "History: Who Needs It" Rajshree Agarwal on "Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose"

on "Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose" C. Bradley Thompson (with Timothy Sandefur) on "America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future"

(with Timothy Sandefur) on "America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future" Jon Hersey on "Benjamin Franklin’s Principles for Freedom and Flourishing"

on "Benjamin Franklin’s Principles for Freedom and Flourishing" David Crawford on "Music and Life" (plus David will teach a beginner Lindy Hop Workshop)

on "Music and Life" (plus David will teach a beginner Lindy Hop Workshop) Chad Morris on "The Tortoise and the Hare: The Case for Slowing Down Your Exercise"

on "The Tortoise and the Hare: The Case for Slowing Down Your Exercise" Tim White on "Freelancing Your Way to Felicity"Jon Wos on "Realizing Romanticism"

on "Freelancing Your Way to Felicity"Jon Wos on "Realizing Romanticism" Yours Truly on "Do Process: A Strategy for Thriving"—and "Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul"

Also:

Canoeing and kayaking on the Charles River

on the Charles River A concert on the lawn

on the lawn Nightlife and dancing with new friends

with new friends Networking with successful people

with successful people The beginning of your best possible future

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

