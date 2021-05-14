 My New Website, Blog, and Podcast, “Excluding the Middle” - The Objective Standard
Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
Announcements

My New Website, Blog, and Podcast, “Excluding the Middle”

May 14, 2021

I’m happy to announce that, with Jon Hersey’s promotion to managing editor of The Objective Standard, I’ve relaunched my personal website, CraigBiddle.com. Moving forward, this will be the hub for various projects of mine, including a new blog and a new podcast, “Excluding the Middle.”

I invite you to visit the site and have a look around. If you have questions or subjects you’d like me to address on my blog or podcast, drop me a note. And if you’d like to be notified when I publish new material or make announcements, sign up for my occasional newsletter.

Check out @CraigBiddle's relaunched personal website, www.craigbiddle.com, including a new blog and a new podcast, “Excluding the Middle.”
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is cofounder and editor of The Objective Standard, cofounder and director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It; Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing; and the forthcoming Moral Truths Your Parents, Preachers, and Teachers Don’t Want You to Know. He is currently working on his fourth book, “Thinking in Principles.”

View all posts by Craig Biddle
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad
ad

Pin It on Pinterest