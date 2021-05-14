My New Website, Blog, and Podcast, “Excluding the Middle” - The Objective Standard

I’m happy to announce that, with Jon Hersey’s promotion to managing editor of The Objective Standard, I’ve relaunched my personal website, CraigBiddle.com. Moving forward, this will be the hub for various projects of mine, including a new blog and a new podcast, “Excluding the Middle.”

I invite you to visit the site and have a look around. If you have questions or subjects you’d like me to address on my blog or podcast, drop me a note. And if you’d like to be notified when I publish new material or make announcements, sign up for my occasional newsletter.