Who is Carl Barney?

“It’s a rare gift, you know, to feel reverence for your own life and to want the best, the greatest, the highest possible, here, now, for your very own. To imagine a heaven and then not to dream of it, but to demand it.”

That’s one of Carl Barney’s favorite quotes from Ayn Rand. And for good reason: It summarizes his sense of life—and the aim of Rand’s philosophy, Objectivism, which guides his life.

Applying the principles of Objectivism to his businesses and life, Carl has achieved great success, wealth, and happiness. Through his Prometheus Foundation, he supports the promotion of rational philosophy—because, as he explains, “I love to see other people succeed and thrive. And I love to engage with people when they are at their best, living the best lives they can live.”

Carl’s book-in-progress, “The Happiness Experiment,” explains his general approach to achieving success and happiness. And his talk at LevelUp 2024 (Atlanta, GA, June 19–22) will present a strategy he calls “Happiness Planning.” In How to Develop Your Happiness Plan, he will walk you through a proven way to increase your happiness dramatically.

