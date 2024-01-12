Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
AnnouncementsLevelUp News

Early-Bird Savings for LevelUp Europe Extended to February 1

January 12, 2024

I hope your 2024 is off to a great start!

Because we’re still fleshing out the roster and program for LevelUp Europe, we’ve extended early-bird savings through February 1.

You can still save 20–50% on registration. Register now.

Additional speakers and program information will be posted soon.

If you’re a young adult (aged 18–29), you can apply for a scholarship covering your hotel costs. Apply here.

Excel in life. Fight for liberty. 

If these are goals, this conference is for you.

See you at the most life-enhancing conference in Europe!

Because we’re still fleshing out the roster and program for #LevelUpEurope, we’ve extended early-bird savings through February 1. You can still save 20–50% on registration. See you at the most life-enhancing conference in Europe!
Click To Tweet
Jackson Upmann

About Jackson Upmann

Jackson (@JacksonUpmann) is director of marketing at Objectivist Standard Institute. His responsibilities include running OSI’s social media, drafting marketing emails, and managing ads. You can join his mailing list at jacksonupmann.com.

View all articles by Jackson Upmann
Letter to the Editor
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad 1
ad

Pin It on Pinterest