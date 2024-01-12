Early-Bird Savings for LevelUp Europe Extended to February 1

I hope your 2024 is off to a great start!

Because we’re still fleshing out the roster and program for LevelUp Europe, we’ve extended early-bird savings through February 1.

You can still save 20–50% on registration. Register now.

Additional speakers and program information will be posted soon.

If you’re a young adult (aged 18–29), you can apply for a scholarship covering your hotel costs. Apply here.

Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are goals, this conference is for you.

See you at the most life-enhancing conference in Europe!