The LevelUp 2024 Program Is Announced!

The program for LevelUp 2024 (Atlanta, June 19–22) has been posted—and it’s all about living fully and advancing liberty.

Talks and discussions include:

Loving Your Life: A Framework for Flourishing , with Craig Biddle

, with Craig Biddle Feminism: Zero Sum? , with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali The Song of the New World , with Timothy Sandefur

, with Timothy Sandefur How to Develop Your Happiness Plan , with Carl Barney

, with Carl Barney Thriving Through Adversity and Trauma , with David Hardy

, with David Hardy The Art of Breaking Rules , with Hannah Frankman

, with Hannah Frankman Love as Trade: What’s in It for You—and Me? , with Angelica and Thomas Walker-Werth

, with Angelica and Thomas Walker-Werth The Future of Liberalism: Religious or Secular? , with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, David Wolpe, Craig Biddle, and Timothy Sandefur

, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, David Wolpe, Craig Biddle, and Timothy Sandefur Individualism, Identity Politics, and Your Life , with Kiyah Willis

, with Kiyah Willis Is Morality Objective or Subjective? , with Craig Biddle and Alex O’Connor

, with Craig Biddle and Alex O’Connor Optimizing Your Health for Happiness , with Max Lugavere

, with Max Lugavere How and Why DEI Must Die , with Christopher Rufo, Wilfred Reilly, and Eric Daniels (moderated by Craig Biddle)

, with Christopher Rufo, Wilfred Reilly, and Eric Daniels (moderated by Craig Biddle) The History of Philosophy as a Tool for Flourishing , with Ely Lassman

, with Ely Lassman Your Mind and Your Life, with Craig Biddle

See you in Atlanta!