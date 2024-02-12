The LevelUp 2024 Program Is Announced!

The program for LevelUp 2024 (Atlanta, June 19–22) has been posted—and it’s all about living fully and advancing liberty.
Talks and discussions include:
- Loving Your Life: A Framework for Flourishing, with Craig Biddle
- Feminism: Zero Sum?, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
- The Song of the New World, with Timothy Sandefur
- How to Develop Your Happiness Plan, with Carl Barney
- Thriving Through Adversity and Trauma, with David Hardy
- The Art of Breaking Rules, with Hannah Frankman
- Love as Trade: What’s in It for You—and Me?, with Angelica and Thomas Walker-Werth
- The Future of Liberalism: Religious or Secular?, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, David Wolpe, Craig Biddle, and Timothy Sandefur
- Individualism, Identity Politics, and Your Life, with Kiyah Willis
- Is Morality Objective or Subjective?, with Craig Biddle and Alex O’Connor
- Optimizing Your Health for Happiness, with Max Lugavere
- How and Why DEI Must Die, with Christopher Rufo, Wilfred Reilly, and Eric Daniels (moderated by Craig Biddle)
- The History of Philosophy as a Tool for Flourishing, with Ely Lassman
- Your Mind and Your Life, with Craig Biddle
(Read the talk descriptions here.)
Register now and save 50% with early-bird pricing (extended to March 15).
Scholarships are available to young adults aged 18–29. Apply here.
Excel in life. Fight for liberty. If these are your goals, this conference is for you!
See you in Atlanta!
