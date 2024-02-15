Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
AnnouncementsLevelUp News

Early-bird savings for LevelUp extended to March 15

February 15, 2024

Because we’re still developing the (amazing!) program for LevelUp 2024 (Atlanta, June 19–22), we’ve extended early-bird savings to March 15.

You and your friends can still save 50% on registration!

Register now.

Check out the roster and program here.

If you’re aged 18–29, you can apply for a scholarship—covering travel, hotel, and banquets. Apply here.

See you at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

PS: Registration is risk-free. LevelUp has a 100% money-back guarantee, so if for any reason you can’t come or don’t enjoy the conference, we will refund your registration fees in full.

Because we’re still developing the (amazing!) program for #LevelUpOSI 2024 (Atlanta, June 19–22) we’ve extended early-bird savings to March 15.
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Jackson Upmann

About Jackson Upmann

Jackson (@JacksonUpmann) is director of marketing at Objectivist Standard Institute. His responsibilities include running OSI’s social media, drafting marketing emails, and managing ads. You can join his mailing list at jacksonupmann.com.

View all articles by Jackson Upmann
Letter to the Editor
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad 1

Pin It on Pinterest