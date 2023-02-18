Subscribe
Early-bird pricing for LevelUp is extended to March 15

February 18, 2023

Because we’re still finalizing the (amazing!) program for Objective Standard Institute’s LevelUp, we’ve extended early-bird pricing to March 15. So you can still save 20–50%. Register here.

The conference will be in Phoenix, Arizona, June 21–24. And the full program, including speakers, presentations, evening events, and extracurricular activities, will be posted soon.

Scholarships are available for young adults aged 18–29. Apply here.

Excel in life. Fight for liberty. If these are your goals, this conference is for you!

Jackson Upmann

About Jackson Upmann

Jackson (@JacksonUpmann) is director of marketing at Objectivist Standard Institute. His responsibilities include running OSI’s social media, drafting marketing emails, and managing ads. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, weightlifting, and spending time in nature. You can join his mailing list at jacksonupmann.com.

