James Clear Will Speak at OSI’s LevelUp 2023

James Clear has joined the roster for Objective Standard Institute’s LevelUp 2023, in Phoenix, AZ, June 21–24.

James is the author of the #1 NYT bestseller Atomic Habits, which presents easy and proven ways to build good habits and break bad ones. The book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. James also writes the 3-2-1 Newsletter, which has more than 2 million subscribers. He is a regular speaker at Fortune 500 companies, and his work is used by players and coaches in the NFL, NBA, and MLB, and by executives and teams at corporations around the world.

James joins Bari Weiss, Craig Biddle, Timothy Sandefur, Eric Daniels, and Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch for OSI’s largest conference to date. Additional speakers and the full LevelUp program will be announced in the coming weeks.

