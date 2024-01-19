A Note about Plagiarism in a TOS Review

Dear Reader,

I recently discovered that the review of the Barbie movie published in TOS in September 2023, submitted by Lorence Olivo, was largely plagiarized from a video by YouTuber Will Jordan (aka “The Critical Drinker”). I have apologized to Mr. Jordan and removed the review from TOS’s website, and TOS has discontinued its relationship with Mr. Olivo.

I regret not detecting the problem prior to publication. And I take full responsibility for that failure.

Effective immediately, TOS is implementing a more rigorous review process, including the use of AI technology, to ensure the originality and integrity of all material we publish.

Sincerely,



Craig Biddle

Editor in Chief

The Objective Standard