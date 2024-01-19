Subscribe
woman writing letter
Announcements

A Note about Plagiarism in a TOS Review

January 19, 2024 In Winter 2023

Dear Reader,

I recently discovered that the review of the Barbie movie published in TOS in September 2023, submitted by Lorence Olivo, was largely plagiarized from a video by YouTuber Will Jordan (aka “The Critical Drinker”). I have apologized to Mr. Jordan and removed the review from TOS’s website, and TOS has discontinued its relationship with Mr. Olivo.

I regret not detecting the problem prior to publication. And I take full responsibility for that failure.

Effective immediately, TOS is implementing a more rigorous review process, including the use of AI technology, to ensure the originality and integrity of all material we publish.

Sincerely,

Craig Biddle
Editor in Chief
The Objective Standard

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is editor in chief of The Objective Standard, director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. His books include Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It and Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing. Visit his website at CraigBiddle.com.

View all articles by Craig Biddle
Letter to the Editor
