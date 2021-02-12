 Letter to the Editor: Where Are the Protests in Response to Lockdowns? - The Objective Standard
Empty streets of New York City during COVID-19 lockdown. Photo Spirit / Shutterstock.com.
Politics & Rights

Letter to the Editor: Where Are the Protests in Response to Lockdowns?

February 12, 2021

To the Editor:

On Dec. 8, 2020, I received the following text message on my mobile phone: “State of CA: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity.”

I have done no harm to anyone, and the health department has absolutely no evidence that I am a danger to anyone. I have had no trial or hearing or even a medical examination—no “due process” or right of appeal. I’ve heard news reports that this house arrest applies to almost all Californians and that noncompliance can be punished with fines or jail. . . .

