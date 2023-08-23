Are you experienced in fundraising, sales, or management? Would you like to work with our friends at Objective Standard Institute (OSI)? If so, the Director of Development position might be for you. (Details below; apply for this position via Talent Market.)

Director of Development, Objective Standard Institute – Virtual Office

About Objective Standard Institute (OSI)

OSI is a nonprofit educational organization teaching the rising generation about the practical importance of philosophy, the principles of Objectivism, and related ideas for living fully and advancing liberty. We do so through online courses, in-person conferences, podcasts, and videos.

Why Work at OSI?

OSI is not an easy place to work. It’s a profoundly rewarding place to work. We demand the best from ourselves and from each other, and that requires a lot of focus, intentionality, and effort. Ours is a culture of independence and teamwork, personal creativity and open communication, risk-taking, growth, and fun. Life is too precious for anything less.

About the Role

OSI is seeking a Director of Development to join our team. This individual will be responsible for the growth of the organization’s developing fundraising program. This includes sustaining OSI’s current donor portfolio, identifying new avenues for growth, and maintaining the operational side of our fundraising efforts. Our current budget is roughly $1.5 million, and we are looking to increase it to $3 million over the next 3 years.

The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of and interest in OSI’s mission, an entrepreneurial spirit, and at least three years of previous experience in fundraising, sales, or management. We are looking for someone with experience growing development efforts, but will also consider a mid-level development professional who is ready to take a step up into a director-level position.

This is a remote, full-time position, and candidates must live in the United States. Candidates also must be able to travel approximately 20% of the time. This role will report to the Executive Director.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute a comprehensive fundraising strategy that includes sustaining and upgrading existing donors, and identifying and cultivating prospective donors

Gain and maintain deep and broad knowledge of what OSI has done and is doing in the various areas of our work—courses, conferences, podcasts, videos, social media, etc.

Clearly communicate the nature and value of our work to donors and prospective donors

Call donors and prospects to ask for donations or arrange meetings

Call or email donors to thank them for their contributions and to learn more about their philanthropic interests

Send donors hand-written cards and gifts when appropriate

Maintain OSI’s donor database, keeping up-to-date information about donors and prospects, and accurate records of all correspondence and receipts

Keep abreast of changes in tax law and trends in the nonprofit fundraising industry

Provide donors with information for reporting contributions correctly to the IRS and state agencies

Produce fundraising literature and annual reports

Work with OSI’s team to achieve our mission and love the process of improving our world

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in fundraising, sales, management, or equivalent

Love of OSI’s mission

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Extremely detail-oriented, highly organized, and utterly reliable

Driven and motivated

Experience with customer relationship management (CRM) platforms

Willing to travel approximately 20% of the time

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials in one PDF document:

A cover letter detailing your interest in the position, OSI’s mission, and your salary requirements

Resume

Applications should be submitted to Talent Market via this link: talentmarket.org/apply-for-your-dream-job/.

Questions can be directed to Lydia Ocampo, Outreach Manager of Talent Market, who is assisting with the search: lydia@talentmarket.org

There is no application deadline for this position. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. This job will remain posted until it is filled.

While we thank all applicants in advance for their interest in this position, we are only able to contact those to whom we can offer an interview. Only direct applications will be considered. No phone calls, please.

Talent Market is a nonprofit entity dedicated to promoting liberty by helping free-market nonprofits identify talent for critical roles. We provide consulting and recruiting services at no cost to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that clearly and directly focus on advancing the principles of economic freedom, free enterprise, free trade, free speech, property rights, rule of law, and limited regulation.