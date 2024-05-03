Thriving Through Adversity and Trauma

David Hardy was flourishing.

He had a wonderful wife, three lovely daughters, and a fulfilling career as a trial judge in Reno. Indeed, he was chief judge of his district and president of the state judges’ association—and he had just completed his PhD in judicial studies at the University of Nevada, where he would soon be an adjunct professor of political science. His future seemed nothing but bright.

Then tragedy struck. His eldest daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

Most of us can’t even imagine the pain and suffering that followed. But we can learn vital lessons from someone who has experienced such anguish.

We all face adversity in life—from career struggles and relationship problems to health challenges and financial hardships. And we may even face deep trauma, such as the loss of a lover or a child. When we do experience such difficulties—or nightmares, as the case may be—whatever the pain involved, we still face a choice: to work through it and strive for our best possible life given the context, or not to do so.

At LevelUp 2024, David will discuss how he processed the worst loss imaginable, and worked to rebuild a life of happiness.

Come learn how you, too, can overcome even the darkest of times and work your way into the light of life.

