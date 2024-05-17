The History of Philosophy as a Tool for Flourishing

What are your deepest beliefs about reality? Or human nature? Or how we can know what’s true and what’s good?

Why do you hold these ideas? Where did they come from? And how are they affecting your life?

Such questions point to the importance of philosophy.

We all have a philosophy, whether we’ve accepted it consciously or by default. And the philosophy we accept has a profound impact on our lives.

Do you dread the future? Or look forward to it? Or give it no thought? Whatever your answer, your philosophy is at play.

Can you know reality—as in, what’s really true? If so, by what means? Through reason? Faith? Consensus? Again, your answer involves your philosophy.

Is self-sacrifice good? How about self-interest? Why?

Is socialism moral? What about capitalism? Or democracy? Or theocracy?

Your answers to all such questions depend on the philosophic ideas you’ve accepted.

This is why studying the history of philosophy is so powerful: It shows you the arguments for and against the various ideas that you and others have accepted, and thus enables you to check your reasoning and improve your ideas so you can think better and live better.

