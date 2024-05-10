Subscribe
Kiyah Willis on YouTube: A Voice of Reason for Gen Z

May 10, 2024

Objective Standard Institute fellow Kiyah Willis has launched a YouTube channel, where she’ll be posting commentary on cultural trends and current events from a rational philosophic perspective.

In her first video, “Why I Left the Left,” she explains the start of her journey. Her future videos will elaborate her thinking and her continuing efforts to make sense of the world so she can think clearly, live fully, and help others to do the same.

Join Kiyah as she explores issues of the day applying the principles of reason, individualism, and capitalism—and debunks false alternatives such as wokeism vs. religion, feelings vs. faith, and socialism vs. conservatism.

Check out her first video. Subscribe to her channel. And let people—especially young people—know about this new and important voice of reason.

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is editor in chief of The Objective Standard, director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. His books include Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It and Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing. Visit his website at CraigBiddle.com.

