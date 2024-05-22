Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
Arts & CultureReviews

Jojo Rabbit, Written and Directed by Taika Waititi

May 22, 2024 PDF In Summer 2024

Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Taika Waititi
Distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running time: 108 minutes
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence, and language.

Among the many movie portrayals of a hero in times of war, few are as distinctive as Taika Waititi’s 2019 comedy/drama Jojo Rabbit. Set in Germany during the Allied liberation of the country, the story revolves around the fanatical Johannes Betzler, aka “Jojo,” a ten-year-old boy witnessing the desperate final resistance of the Nazi regime in his hometown. The movie, with visually stunning cinematography and seamless transitions between comedy and drama, explores fanaticism, indoctrination, and innocence in one of history’s darkest periods.

Jojo is a naive, sweet boy who wants to fit in and become a hero. Raised under heavy influence of the Nazi propaganda machine, he ardently idolizes Adolf Hitler, even dreaming up an exaggeratedly effeminate version of the dictator to serve as his confidante and best friend. Yet, beneath the aura of fanaticism is a boy with many healthy values, and his experiences soon lead him to question everything he thinks he knows about life.

One thing that sets the film apart is its divergence from portrayals of WWII that center on the bold deeds of soldiers or resistance fighters who turned the tides of the war. In fact, the movie’s setting is perfect for a story about such a character: Toward the end of the war, while Germany is facing imminent defeat and the disintegration of the Nazi regime, and soldiers are coming home wounded and devastated by the horrors of the battlefield, Jojo is preparing to become a savior of Nazi Germany. The very first scene depicts his determination to do so: . . .

Jojo Rabbit is a profound story about self-discovery and redemption in one of history’s darkest periods.
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Lucas Voltolini

About Lucas Voltolini

Lucas Voltolini (@l_voltolini) is a mathematician and head of marketing at Objetivismo Brasil. He’s also the president of Tainha Liberal (@tainhaliberal), organizing events that champion freedom in Brazil.

View all articles by Lucas Voltolini
Letter to the Editor
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad 1
You have loader more free article(s) this month   |   Already a subscriber? Log in

Thank you for reading
The Objective Standard

Enjoy unlimited access to The Objective Standard for less than $5 per month
See Options
  Already a subscriber? Log in

Pin It on Pinterest