Disney versus DeSantis and the Fairy Tale of Conservatives Defending Freedom

The conflict in Florida between the Walt Disney Company and Governor DeSantis appears to have ended. After two years of rhetorical and legal skirmishing, a settlement agreement between Disney and DeSantis’s allys was struck in late March 2024 to end the litigation.1
The dispute started with DeSantis’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, HB 1557, signed into law in March 2022.2 The bill was highly controversial for prohibiting certain “classroom instruction” on “sexual orientation” in tax-funded schools and became widely known by critics as the “don’t say gay” bill (despite never using the word “gay” and, thus, being just as accurately describable as a “don’t say straight” bill).3
According to the New York Times, the following sentence led critics to produce the “don’t say gay” nickname: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”4 Widespread unsubstantiated claims that the bill prohibited such things as family photos on teachers’ desks and casual discussions of teachers’ romantic partnerships seems to have contributed to the broader adoption of the “don’t say gay” label.5
When the Walt Disney Company began publicly criticizing the bill as harmful to LGBTQ+ people, DeSantis sought retaliation. Since 1967, when it made a special deal with Florida’s state legislature, Disney had enjoyed relative self-governance in a special tax district called the Reedy Creek Improvement. This was DeSantis’s attack vector. Under the guise of giving corporations equal treatment, he sought to dissolve the special district so that a floodgate of taxes and regulations would be opened on Disney.
As interesting as are the questions of the legitimacy of DeSantis’s bill and of Disney’s response to it, these are not our focus here. These details are merely the background of the conflict that was about to erupt, one that would reveal something important about today’s conservative thought leaders.
Many of America’s most popular conservatives have defended DeSantis’s crackdown on Disney and supported his opposition to the company’s “woke” messaging. In doing so, they have demonstrated their willingness to invoke the leftist doctrine of egalitarianism.
The Self-Governance of Disney
The Walt Disney Company’s 1967 deal with Florida’s state legislature created a special district of about twenty-five thousand acres, all of which was reportedly swamp land at the time.6 It was in an area of Orange and Osceola counties so remote and secluded that the nearest power and water lines were ten to fifteen miles away. The deal empowered Disney to govern the district—legally called The Reedy Creek Improvement District—with substantial autonomy. . . .
