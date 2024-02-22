Davos 2024: Special Address

Editor's note: When I heard Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January, I shed tears of joy. I was blown away by his powerful defense of capitalism, his celebration of entrepreneurs as heroes, his incisive criticisms of collectivism and altruism, and his novel ideas on redefining socialism. To my knowledge, this is the greatest speech given by a prominent politician in my lifetime. It is republished below, with minor edits to the WEF translation for clarity. Milei’s speech does evince some substantial errors in his thinking on the topics of rights, abortion, and the nature of government. I have included footnotes indicating my views on these topics and pointing to articles that I hope readers will find useful in thinking clearly about these issues. Nonetheless, these flaws are overwhelmingly outweighed by the general value of Milei’s speech. If even a small fraction of politicians recognized, articulated, and acted on the truths Milei identifies herein, the world would be home to far more freedom and flourishing. —Jon Hersey
Good afternoon. Thank you very much.
Today I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger. And it is in danger because those who are supposed to defend the values of the West have been co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty.
Unfortunately, in recent decades, the main leaders of the Western world—some motivated by well-intentioned desires to help others, and others by the desire to belong to a privileged caste—have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We’re here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause. Do believe me: No one is in a better place than us Argentines to testify to these two points.
Thirty-five years after we adopted the model of freedom, back in 1860, we became a leading world power. And when we embraced collectivism over the course of the last hundred years, we saw how our citizens started to become systematically impoverished, and we dropped to spot number 140 globally.1
But before discussing this, it’s important for us to first take a look at the data that demonstrate why free-enterprise capitalism is not just the only possible system to end world poverty, but also that it’s the only morally desirable system to achieve this.
If we look at the history of economic progress, we can see how between the year zero and the year 1800 approximately, world per capita GDP remained practically constant throughout the whole reference .
If you look at a graph of the evolution of economic growth throughout the history of humanity, you see a hockey-stick graph, which remained constant for 90 percent of the time and then shot up exponentially starting in the 19th century.
The only exception to this history of stagnation was in the late 15th century, with the discovery of the American continent. Besides this exception, throughout the whole period between the year zero and the year 1800, global per capita GDP stagnated.
Now, it’s not only that capitalism brought about an explosion in wealth from the moment it was adopted as an economic system, but also, if you look at the data, what you will see is that this growth continues to accelerate throughout the whole period.
And throughout the whole period between the year zero and the year 1800, the per capita GDP growth rate remains stable at around 0.02 percent annually. So almost no growth. Starting in the 19th century with the Industrial Revolution, the compound annual growth rate was 0.66 percent. And at that rate, in order to double per capita GDP, you would need some 107 years.
Now, if you look at the period between the year 1900 and the year 1950, the growth rate accelerated to 1.66 percent a year. So, you no longer need 107 years to double per capita GDP—but sixty-six. And if you take the period between 1950 and the year 2000, you will see that the growth rate was 2.1 percent, which would mean that, in only thirty-three years, we could double the world’s per capita GDP.
This trend, far from stopping, remains alive and well today. . . .
