Capitalism in One Lesson: Capitalism Is the Only Practical System Because It Is the Only Moral System

Yeonmi Park considers herself a lucky woman. She was born in socialist North Korea in 1993. Her father was condemned to slave labor for importing and selling sugar and salt—a crime under the communist regime’s laws against black-marketeering. She was expelled from elementary school, receiving only the equivalent of a second-grade education. Her mother was arrested for illegally changing her residence. The family crashed into unspeakable poverty; Yeonmi suffered malnutrition and ate bugs to survive. At thirteen years old, she weighed but sixty pounds. With no hope of improving their situation, she and her mother escaped North Korea into China.

There, their troubles continued. Those who helped them leave North Korea were sex traffickers who subjected them to misery for years before they managed to escape. Eventually, she and her mother trudged mile after mile in the brutally cold Gobi Desert to reach Mongolia, where authorities threatened to return them to communist China. Mother and daughter vowed to commit suicide with their razors—and only then did the government officials relent. Yeonmi was finally permitted to defect to the relative freedom of South Korea, and, eventually, to America.1

Today, Yeonmi Park is the successful author of In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, and she speaks out on Korean and American political issues. As an activist for the rights of North Koreans and oppressed persons globally, she savors the relative freedom of life in America. She has said, “When I came to this land [the United States] I just felt a spirit of justice,” and that “the best thing I could have given [my son] is American citizenship.”2

Why is life so grotesquely brutal under communism and similar politico-economic systems? Why is life so much better in freer, more capitalist countries?

To answer these questions, we will contrast capitalism with its antipode, statism (which includes all systems in which the state is supreme and the individual is subservient to it); examine contemporary economic evidence; compare the historical records of statist and more capitalistic systems; analyze the causes of capitalism’s wealth-generating capacity (which even its fiercest critics acknowledge); and evaluate the arguments of capitalism’s critics. Throughout, we will integrate these analyses to reveal one overarching lesson: Capitalism is the only practical system because it is the only moral system.

Capitalist versus Statist Systems

What are some essential differences between capitalist and statist systems? . . .