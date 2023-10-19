Subscribe
Noteworthy: The Dueling Philosophies of Two New Guitar Albums

October 19, 2023

Two widely celebrated guitarists recently released new records: Uncle John’s Band by jazz guitarist and composer John Scofield, and Baroque by Miloš Karadaglić, the “guitar hero of classical music.” They represent not merely different musical approaches appropriate to their different genres but two divergent worldviews.

  1. Uncle John’s Band by John Scofield

The philosopher David Stove called the era beginning after World War I—when “the world turned upside down”—the Jazz Age. Much chagrined, he contended that the period, as indicated by its characteristic music, was one not of mere “random change” but “of reversal”—the inversion of the values and ideas that came before. In music, staid and operatic Victorian vocal melodies gave way, in America at least, to loose, swung, sexy rhythms and relaxed instrumental leads. . . .

Jon Hersey

About Jon Hersey

Jon Hersey (@revivingreason) is managing editor of The Objective Standard and holds fellowships at Foundation for Economic Education, where he writes in defense of freedom, and at Objective Standard Institute, where he teaches “How to Write Powerfully in Defense of Liberty.” He hosts the podcast “Philosophy for Flourishing.” He’s on a mission to identify and apply the principles of human flourishing. Get his ebook on writing in defense of liberty here, and join his mailing list at JonHersey.com.

Letter to the Editor

Endnotes

1. Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch, Declassified: A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung World of Classical Music (New York: Putnam, 2022), 14.

