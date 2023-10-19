Noteworthy: The Dueling Philosophies of Two New Guitar Albums

Two widely celebrated guitarists recently released new records: Uncle John’s Band by jazz guitarist and composer John Scofield, and Baroque by Miloš Karadaglić, the “guitar hero of classical music.” They represent not merely different musical approaches appropriate to their different genres but two divergent worldviews.

Uncle John’s Band by John Scofield

The philosopher David Stove called the era beginning after World War I—when “the world turned upside down”—the Jazz Age. Much chagrined, he contended that the period, as indicated by its characteristic music, was one not of mere “random change” but “of reversal”—the inversion of the values and ideas that came before. In music, staid and operatic Victorian vocal melodies gave way, in America at least, to loose, swung, sexy rhythms and relaxed instrumental leads. . . .