Barbie, Written and Directed by Greta Gerwig

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and Simu Liu

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures

Running time: 114 minutes

Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language.

Author’s note: This review contains spoilers.

The trailers and advertising for Barbie painted a colorful, lighthearted, easygoing family comedy with cheeky, self-aware humor and a message about girls learning the power of their own potential. The reality of director Greta Gerwig’s 2023 summer flick, however, is completely different.

The film establishes that all the Barbie and Ken dolls live together in Barbie World, a kind of magical counterpart to the real world. Barbie World is portrayed as a peaceful society in which the Barbies do all the jobs. They take on such roles as Barbie President, Barbie Mailwoman, and Barbie Officer.

It’s notable that the creator of the Barbie doll, Ruth Handler, originally intended Barbies to cater to young girls and show them that they could take on traditionally male roles. This helped Mattel (the toy’s manufacturer) compete with other toys typically targeted at young girls, such as baby dolls. The Barbie movie, however, takes this honorable intent and perverts it. The Kens are portrayed as having no value. They contribute nothing. They have no power or say in how society is run, and the Barbies look down on them as silly and irrelevant.

The movie introduces our protagonist, the iconic “Barbie” (Margot Robbie), who is busy partying with her friends and treating her boyfriend, the iconic “Ken” (Ryan Gosling), as an accessory rather than someone she values romantically. Ken constantly pursues Barbie and tries to express his affection for her, but Barbie always shoots him down, though she never outright states that she does not want to be in a relationship with him. Then Barbie suddenly begins to experience physical and emotional changes, such as cellulite appearing on her body and mood swings. It’s then that we learn how Barbie World is a reflection of the real world and that a Barbie’s appearance changes based on how her real-life owner plays with her.

The only solution for Barbie is to travel to the real world, find the girl who plays with her, and make her happy again. Ken tags along—because he lives only for Barbie—and the duo magically arrives in the real world.

Unfortunately, the real world turns out to be an oppressive, patriarchal hellscape utterly dominated by men. The extreme levels of sexism portrayed are cartoonishly ridiculous; every single man sexually objectifies Barbie. Construction workers, cops, and guys walking past her see her as nothing more than eye candy. One man even comes up to Barbie and slaps her on her rear in the middle of a crowded boardwalk, in broad daylight, right in front of her boyfriend.

I expected going in that Barbie would be a movie about female empowerment, but its decision to trash men so blatantly was shocking. Unlike the doll and the marketing that accompanied it, the film is not about female empowerment—rather, it is about portraying men in the worst possible light, carrying a strong political chip on its shoulder—a stark contrast to the “totally-not-Barbie” film Life-Size (2000). Barbie is the latest in a line of movies and shows such as Ghostbusters (2016), Captain Marvel (2019), and She-Hulk (2022)—all promoted as having a strong “female-empowerment” message that ultimately consists of nothing more than trashing men. But the undisguised contempt Barbie has toward half the human population is particularly shocking.

You might think that this movie would afford the writers an opportunity to demonstrate a bit of nuance in their storytelling, potentially portraying the real world as a mixture of good and bad in stark contrast to the idyllic innocence of Barbie World. That’s what the writers of Enchanted (2007) achieved. In that film, the protagonist, Giselle (Amy Adams), gets taken out of her cartoon world and must learn to navigate the complexities and difficulties of real life, ultimately growing and maturing as a person along the way. Enchanted is a wonderful musical and fairytale with a unique lesson about love and perseverance that, unlike Barbie, was not focused on scoring political points.

Barbie eventually finds out that it isn’t a kid who plays with her but a mother who has become disillusioned with the world and her own stunted personal ambitions. Ken, on the other hand, discovers that the real world is very much to his liking, mainly because, for the first time in his life, people show him basic respect and decency. In a sort of inverse situation to Barbie toys showing girls that they could excel in generally male-dominated careers, Ken has a moment of “awakening” as he rides up an escalator and is inundated with images of men riding horses, the American flag with a bald eagle, and an image of Bill Clinton during his presidency.

From the point that Ken discovers the “patriarchy,” the movie sets him up as a villain we’re supposed to hate. But instead, he comes across as a somewhat sympathetic character. He is a normal guy in love with a woman. Ken appears to be a tragic figure fighting for purpose in a dystopian society that views him as useless. And this makes a thoughtful viewer question whether this really is a feminist film. The messaging is so over the top that it almost feels like satire. Perhaps it is a subtle critique of feminism?

When Barbie eventually returns to Barbie World, she discovers that, to her horror, Ken has brought the “patriarchy” with him and transformed everything into a crazy, giant frat party. The glaring internal inconsistency of such a rapid change is laughable. How were the supposedly intelligent, empowered, and self-confident Barbies so easily subjugated by the Kens? This is an awkward paradox that can often be seen in the current wave of feminist-influenced storytelling; women are constantly portrayed as strong, empowered, infallible girl bosses who can do anything and beat anyone—but also helpless and oppressed victims of male domination.

But not to worry: Barbie is able to free the other Barbies from the evil Kens’ oppression. She uses the Kens’ arrogance and stupidity against them, tricking them into fighting among themselves before ultimately surrendering. Once the Kens cry, talk about their feelings, and explore all the things that men need to do to “be better,” their humiliation is complete, and the matriarchy is restored.

This appeal for men to “be better” is nothing new in the current wave of feminist writing or influence. One of the most memorable deliveries of this message was the 2019 Gillette Super Bowl commercial, which packaged bullying, sexual harassment, and “mansplaining” with innocuous actions such as boys running around and being rambunctious or a man approaching a woman to ask her out. Such messages are ultimately another way to say that men as a whole are collectively faulty.

After these wild swings between male and female domination, you might think that the logical way forward would be for the residents of Barbie World to create a society in which sex is irrelevant to one’s political or social standing. It could have been a learning opportunity for the audience to understand that neither men nor women should be judged by their gender. Everyone has the capacity for reason, and the movie could have shown that individuals should only be judged by how well they use this capacity. Sadly, the writers were so focused on gender that they apparently could not even recognize an uplifting message like this.

After watching this movie several times, I still struggle to find the right words to express how bad it is. Its story and narrative flow are all over the place. There is no attempt at a coherent plot, with Gerwig clearly focused instead on presenting a message about victimhood and oppression. Many scenes in the film do not advance the plot or characters. An entire section was dedicated to the CEO of Mattel (Will Ferrell) trying to lock Barbie in a box because her escape from Barbie World was somehow bad, and yet Barbie was more than willing to go back. So, what did this solve? Nothing. It’s just an excuse to pointlessly paint businessmen as evil and give life to an otherwise lifeless movie with a comedic chase scene.

Superficially, Barbie was made to look cheerful, bright, and cute, but beneath the appealing facade, the movie is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It was written by people who seemingly hold the worldview that the relationship between men and women is one of constant strife. No doubt many parents took their daughters to watch this movie, expecting something colorful and family friendly, only to be confronted by something genuinely spiteful and bitter. It’s a shame that this movie instead appears to purposely stir up division where the potential was for something universally uplifting.