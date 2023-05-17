Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
AnnouncementsLevelUp News

LevelUp 2023 Scholarships Close June 14

May 17, 2023

LevelUp 2023 is just a month away—and you don’t want to miss it.

It’s a conference about philosophic ideas and practical tools for excelling in life and fighting for liberty.

We’re expecting up to 700 attendees—mostly students and young adults.

Scholarships—covering travel, hotel, and banquets—are still available.

But: Scholarship applications close on June 14—in less than a month.

So, the time to apply is now. And if you need a visa, please apply as soon as possible.

Simply answer 3 quick questions.

I hope you’ll join hundreds of liberty lovers at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

Scholarship applications for #LevelUp2023 close on June 14—in less than a month. So, the time to apply is now!
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Jackson Upmann

About Jackson Upmann

Jackson (@JacksonUpmann) is director of marketing at Objectivist Standard Institute. His responsibilities include running OSI’s social media, drafting marketing emails, and managing ads. You can join his mailing list at jacksonupmann.com.

View all articles by Jackson Upmann
Letter to the Editor
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad 1
ad
ad
ad

Pin It on Pinterest