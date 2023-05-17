Debate: Is Objectivism a "Closed System" or an "Open System"?

My debate with Stephen Hicks about whether Objectivism is a closed system or an open system has been posted on YouTube. Check it out—and if you find it clarifying, share it with people you think might appreciate it.

A big thank-you to Dr. Hicks for engaging in the debate, to Ayn Rand Center Europe for hosting it, and to NICON participants for their active-mindedness and great questions. I think it was a productive discussion about an important topic. I’ll post a follow-up article outlining the essence of my argument on my personal website, CraigBiddle.com, next week.

(Regarding claims you may have heard by Yaron Brook, Robert Mayhew, Harry Binswanger, and others who have attacked me for engaging in the debate, see my article “On the Evil of Bringing Clarity about Objectivism to Young Minds.”)

Here’s to Ayn Rand’s magnificent, life-serving philosophy—and to representing it accurately in both word and deed!