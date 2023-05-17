Subscribe
Debate: Is Objectivism a "Closed System" or an "Open System"?

May 17, 2023

My debate with Stephen Hicks about whether Objectivism is a closed system or an open system has been posted on YouTube. Check it out—and if you find it clarifying, share it with people you think might appreciate it.

A big thank-you to Dr. Hicks for engaging in the debate, to Ayn Rand Center Europe for hosting it, and to NICON participants for their active-mindedness and great questions. I think it was a productive discussion about an important topic. I’ll post a follow-up article outlining the essence of my argument on my personal website, CraigBiddle.com, next week.

(Regarding claims you may have heard by Yaron Brook, Robert Mayhew, Harry Binswanger, and others who have attacked me for engaging in the debate, see my article “On the Evil of Bringing Clarity about Objectivism to Young Minds.”)

Here’s to Ayn Rand’s magnificent, life-serving philosophy—and to representing it accurately in both word and deed!

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is editor in chief of The Objective Standard, director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of several books, including Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It and Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing. Visit his website at CraigBiddle.com.

