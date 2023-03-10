Who Is Max Lugavere?

Max Lugavere put his life on hold for more than five years in an attempt to save the person he cared about the most: His mom.

After his mother was diagnosed with a mysterious form of dementia, Max sidelined his successful media career to learn everything he could about his mother’s condition and how it might be cured.

He perused the most up-to-date research and talked to dozens of scientists and clinicians from top neurology departments.

What did Max discover? That a good, science-based nutrition strategy is essential not only for preventing dementia, but also for thinking more clearly and thriving in every aspect of your life.

Now Max teaches nutrition for optimizing brain health through his bestselling books, including Genius Foods and The Genius Life, as well as his podcast.

At LevelUp 2023, Max will discuss the science on nutrition as it currently stands in “Foods for Flourishing.”

