Sedona, Arizona, USA downtown and mountains.
Vacation with Objective Standard Institute in Sedona after LevelUp!

March 30, 2023

After sharpening your mind and fueling your soul at LevelUp 2023, what better way to extend the fun than by joining Objective Standard Institute for a vacation in Sedona?

The majestic red rock scenery and beautiful evergreen vegetation is a (gorgeous) 2-hour drive from Phoenix. The OSI team will be there from June 27 to July 3, and we invite you to join us for as much of that time as you can. There’s lots to do!

In addition to continuing conversations from LevelUp, here’s what’s in store:

What You Can Do in and around Sedona

Where You Can Stay

Luxury Hotels

More-affordable Hotels

Airbnbs abound—here’s what’s available June 27–July 3

Camping

How You Can Get There:

Sedona is roughly a 2-hour drive from Phoenix. Rent a car—or use a rideshare app—or find others who want to carpool on LevelUp’s Facebook page.

(Please note: The Sedona retreat is entirely separate from LevelUp. Neither travel, lodging, nor anything related to the Sedona trip is covered in LevelUp registration.)

We hope you’ll book a room, cabin, or the like—and join us in Sedona!

