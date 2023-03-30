Vacation with Objective Standard Institute in Sedona after LevelUp!

After sharpening your mind and fueling your soul at LevelUp 2023, what better way to extend the fun than by joining Objective Standard Institute for a vacation in Sedona?
The majestic red rock scenery and beautiful evergreen vegetation is a (gorgeous) 2-hour drive from Phoenix. The OSI team will be there from June 27 to July 3, and we invite you to join us for as much of that time as you can. There’s lots to do!
In addition to continuing conversations from LevelUp, here’s what’s in store:
What You Can Do in and around Sedona
- Visit the Grand Canyon
- Visit local State Parks
- Enjoy the sun and cool off at Sedona’s many awesome swimming holes
- Go horseback riding
- Take a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad
- Visit Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village
- Visit Sedona Arts Center
- Hike on gorgeous trails
- Sample local wine at Winery 1912
- Go fishing at Rainbow Trout Farm
- Visit the ruins of Mayhew Lodge—home to legendary bear hunter Jesse Jefferson Howard
- Play a round at Seven Canyons Golf Club
- Visit the Montezuma Castle National Monument
- Take the Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course
- Enjoy an evening at Chamber Music Sedona
Where You Can Stay
Luxury Hotels
More-affordable Hotels
- Courtyard by Marriott Sedona
- Los Abrigados Resort & Spa
- Red Agave Adventure Resort
- Sedona Real Inn & Suites
- Arabella Hotel Sedona
Airbnbs abound—here’s what’s available June 27–July 3
Camping
- Chavez Crossing Group Campground (tent or trailer)
- Rancho Sedona RV Park
- Manzanita Campground (tent)
- Cave Springs Campground (tent or trailer)
How You Can Get There:
Sedona is roughly a 2-hour drive from Phoenix. Rent a car—or use a rideshare app—or find others who want to carpool on LevelUp’s Facebook page.
(Please note: The Sedona retreat is entirely separate from LevelUp. Neither travel, lodging, nor anything related to the Sedona trip is covered in LevelUp registration.)
We hope you’ll book a room, cabin, or the like—and join us in Sedona!
