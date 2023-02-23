The LevelUp 2023 Program Is Announced!

The program for LevelUp 2023 has been posted.
Learn from and engage with world-class thinkers on philosophy, self-development, cultural issues, politics, and the arts.
Speakers and the program include:
Panel Discussions
- "Independence in a Time of Tribalism" (OSI fellows, staff, and interns)
- "The Future We Want and How to Achieve It" (Bari Weiss, Craig Biddle, Eric Daniels, and Timothy Sandefur)
Main Stage Talks
- Craig Biddle: "Intentionality: The Source and Power of Purpose"
- James Clear: "Atomic Strategy: Why and How to get 1% Better Every Day"
- Eric Daniels: "Free Speech, Censorship, and Life-or-Death Distinctions"
- Timothy Sandefur: "Rebel Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright"
- Martin Hooss: "Integrity: Who Needs It"
- Max Lugavere: "Foods for Flourishing: The Science as It Stands"
- Bari Weiss and Craig Biddle: "The New Intellectuals America Needs"
- Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch: "How to Enjoy Classical Music (Despite the Pretense and Poop)"
- Andrew Bernstein: "The Education Cancer and its Cure"
- John Little: "Fitness for Flourishing: Get and Stay Healthy in 20 Minutes a Week"
- Sahar Tartak: "How I Stood Up for Reason against Illiberalism—and You Can Too"
- Craig Biddle: "On Choosing a Philosophy for Loving Life"
Breakout Sessions
- Angelica Walker-Werth: "Freedom and Innovation: A Vital Reciprocity"
- Kiyah Willis: "My Journey from Wokeness to Rational Thinking"
- Dan Sanchez: "Drawing Inspiration from Heroic Individualists, Real and Fictional"
- Luc Travers: "Spiritual Fuel in Visual Art"
Save 20-50% on registration with early-bird pricing (ends March 15).
Scholarships—covering travel, hotel, and banquets—are available to young adults aged 18-29. Apply here.
Excel in Life. Fight for liberty.
If these are your goals, this conference is for you!
P.S. Registration is risk-free. LevelUp has a 100% money-back guarantee, so if for any reason you can't come or don't enjoy the conference, we will refund your registration fees in full.