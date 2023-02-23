The LevelUp 2023 Program Is Announced!

The program for LevelUp 2023 has been posted.

Learn from and engage with world-class thinkers on philosophy, self-development, cultural issues, politics, and the arts.

Speakers and the program include:

Panel Discussions

"Independence in a Time of Tribalism" (OSI fellows, staff, and interns)

(OSI fellows, staff, and interns) "The Future We Want and How to Achieve It" (Bari Weiss, Craig Biddle, Eric Daniels, and Timothy Sandefur)

Main Stage Talks

Craig Biddle : "Intentionality: The Source and Power of Purpose"

: "Intentionality: The Source and Power of Purpose" James Clear : "Atomic Strategy: Why and How to get 1% Better Every Day"

: "Atomic Strategy: Why and How to get 1% Better Every Day" Eric Daniels : "Free Speech, Censorship, and Life-or-Death Distinctions"

: "Free Speech, Censorship, and Life-or-Death Distinctions" Timothy Sandefur : "Rebel Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright"

: "Rebel Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright" Martin Hooss : "Integrity: Who Needs It"

: "Integrity: Who Needs It" Max Lugavere : "Foods for Flourishing: The Science as It Stands"

: "Foods for Flourishing: The Science as It Stands" Bari Weiss and Craig Biddle : "The New Intellectuals America Needs"

and : "The New Intellectuals America Needs" Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch : "How to Enjoy Classical Music (Despite the Pretense and Poop)"

: "How to Enjoy Classical Music (Despite the Pretense and Poop)" Andrew Bernstein : "The Education Cancer and its Cure"

: "The Education Cancer and its Cure" John Little : "Fitness for Flourishing: Get and Stay Healthy in 20 Minutes a Week"

: "Fitness for Flourishing: Get and Stay Healthy in 20 Minutes a Week" Sahar Tartak : "How I Stood Up for Reason against Illiberalism—and You Can Too"

: "How I Stood Up for Reason against Illiberalism—and You Can Too" Craig Biddle: "On Choosing a Philosophy for Loving Life"

Breakout Sessions

Angelica Walker-Werth : "Freedom and Innovation: A Vital Reciprocity"

: "Freedom and Innovation: A Vital Reciprocity" Kiyah Willis : "My Journey from Wokeness to Rational Thinking"

: "My Journey from Wokeness to Rational Thinking" Dan Sanchez : "Drawing Inspiration from Heroic Individualists, Real and Fictional"

: "Drawing Inspiration from Heroic Individualists, Real and Fictional" Luc Travers: "Spiritual Fuel in Visual Art"

Save 20-50% on registration with early-bird pricing (ends March 15).

Scholarships—covering travel, hotel, and banquets—are available to young adults aged 18-29. Apply here.

Excel in Life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you!

P.S. Registration is risk-free. LevelUp has a 100% money-back guarantee, so if for any reason you can't come or don't enjoy the conference, we will refund your registration fees in full.