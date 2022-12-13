Are Filmmakers Finally Standing Up to Chinese Censorship?

“It is unprecedented. Major film studios have never been shy about pandering to the Chinese market.”1 Film critic Ho Siu Bun was referring to Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and the fact that the studio decided not to fold under pressure from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In the trailer, a patch with Japanese and Taiwanese flags worn by the protagonist in the first Top Gun (1986) was substituted for a vague blue and red pattern.2 The Chinese government does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country and often suppresses mentions of it. Following outrage from Western audiences, the original patch was restored for the film’s release, causing a Chinese investor to drop out; the film was not released in China.3

Freedom of speech is a critically important right, which many Westerners greatly value. They properly regard censorship as a violation of that right and as the hallmark of an authoritarian regime. The CCP perpetrates some of the worst censorship in the modern world. It forces filmmakers in China (and those who wish to distribute their films there) to follow the government’s demands about what they can include in their films, and it forces Chinese people to make, sell, and watch only films approved by the government or face jail time.4

Yet, until recently, most major filmmakers in Hollywood have done little to resist CCP censorship. . . .