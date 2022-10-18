Subscribe
Compare Ayn Rand’s Ideas with Those of Nietzsche, Epictetus, Ibsen, and Montessori

October 18, 2022

Would you like to deepen your understanding of Ayn Rand’s Objectivism by comparing and contrasting her ideas with those of other world-class thinkers?

You can do just that in OSI’s next iteration of Ayn Rand Integrations. In this course, you’ll consider Rand’s ideas in relation to:

  • Epictetus’s ideas on rationality, integrity, free will, happiness, and the source and nature of emotions;
  • Friedrich Nietzsche’s ideas on mysticism, Christian ethics, subjectivism, and moral nihilism;
  • Maria Montessori’s ideas on education and the nature and needs of a child’s mind; and
  • Henrik Ibsen’s literary styles and themes.

Classes begin November 3. (If you’re 29 or younger, you can apply for a scholarship here.)

I hope to see you there!

