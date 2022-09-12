Atlas Academy’s Alternative Education Conference

On Friday, September 30, our friends at Atlas Academy will host their first Alternative Education Conference, which is sure to be of value to anyone involved with or interested in education. Speakers include TOS contributing editor Andrew Bernstein and Montessori teacher and consultant Susan Mayclin Stephenson. Bernstein will speak on the subject of his new book, Why Johnny Still Can’t Read or Write or Understand Math: And What We Can Do About It. Stephenson will speak on “Montessori and the Value of Concentration in Education and in Life.”

Parents, teachers, administrators, students—and anyone else interested in this vital subject—is welcome and encouraged to come. The event will be held at the UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center, 50 Warren Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Tickets are $35 and are very limited, so register today.

I hope to see you there!