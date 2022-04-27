Subscribe
Ayn Rand & Objectivism

Regarding Onkar Ghate and Harry Binswanger’s “Of Schisms”

April 27, 2022

Onkar Ghate and Harry Binswanger of the Ayn Rand Institute (ARI) have published a long article attacking Carl Barney and me in relation to the 2018 agreement between The Objective Standard (TOS) and ARI, which ARI unilaterally breached.

Their article smears Carl and me—and, by extension, TOS, Objective Standard Institute, Prometheus Foundation, and all of our work and projects.

For this reason, I am sharing here a link to my response to Onkar and Harry’s attack, which I have published on the Discord page of my personal website, CraigBiddle.com.

If you are not interested in such matters, please ignore this. But if you are interested, I think you will find my response clarifying.

Sincerely,

Craig Biddle

Craig Biddle’s response to Onkar Ghate and Harry Binswanger’s “Of Schisms.”
Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is cofounder and editor in chief of The Objective Standard, cofounder and director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It; Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing; and the forthcoming Moral Truths Your Parents, Preachers, and Teachers Don’t Want You to Know. He is currently working on his fourth book, “Thinking in Principles.” For updates on his work, join his mailing list at CraigBiddle.com.

