Regarding Onkar Ghate and Harry Binswanger’s “Of Schisms”

Onkar Ghate and Harry Binswanger of the Ayn Rand Institute (ARI) have published a long article attacking Carl Barney and me in relation to the 2018 agreement between The Objective Standard (TOS) and ARI, which ARI unilaterally breached.

Their article smears Carl and me—and, by extension, TOS, Objective Standard Institute, Prometheus Foundation, and all of our work and projects.

For this reason, I am sharing here a link to my response to Onkar and Harry’s attack, which I have published on the Discord page of my personal website, CraigBiddle.com.

If you are not interested in such matters, please ignore this. But if you are interested, I think you will find my response clarifying.

Sincerely,

Craig Biddle