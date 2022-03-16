The Future of Civilized Society: A Panel Discussion

Just when you thought TOS-Con 2022 couldn’t get any better, it has!

On June 24 (day 3), Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Peter Boghossian, Timothy Sandefur, and I will hold a panel discussion with a Q&A on “The Future of Civilized Society.”

Questions we’ll address include: What is civilized society? What are its basic principles? How do these apply to the issues of the day? How can you help advance the ideas on which human flourishing depends?

Join us for an action-oriented discussion, and get involved. The future belongs to people of reason.

View details and the full TOS-Con program here.

See you in Denver for the conference of the year!