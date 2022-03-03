3 Idiots, Written and Directed by Rajkumar Hirani

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Distributed by Reliance BIG Pictures

Rated PG-13 for thematic material, some disturbing images and crude humor.

3 Idiots (2009), a Hindi-language coming-of-age film, follows the story of three engineering students at the Imperial College of Engineering (ICE), one of the top engineering universities in India.

Among them is Rancho, who stands out from the other students because he isn’t there to outperform his classmates or stress over landing the best job offer; rather, he attends university purely out of passion for engineering. He puts more effort into conducting experiments and making gadgets than into studying for exams. In this high-pressure environment, most of the students believe that the only way they can succeed in life is to maintain a good academic record; the teachers, sharing the same belief, constantly rank and threaten to expel students based on their academic performance.

During their college orientation, Viru Sahastrabuddhe, the head of ICE, compares the best students to cuckoo birds, which he says lay their eggs in other birds’ nests and kick out the original eggs. “[Cuckoo birds’] life begins with murder. That’s nature. Compete. Or die,” Sahastrabuddhe announces the mantra of the school for all students to carry in their hearts. . . .