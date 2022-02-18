Why French Revolution-Inspired Attitudes toward the Ultra-Wealthy Are Nonsensical

Author’s note: This piece is republished with permission from Foundation for Economic Education.

When Elon Musk became the richest man in the world, one Redditor declared, “Elon Musk becomes richest man: First in line for the guillotine,” to which another replied, “Once his head’s off, we’re throwing Bezos on there next.”1

In August 2020, protestors set up an actual guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’s house.2 At a rally for Elizabeth Warren in 2019, the crowd began chanting, “Eat the rich,” a reference to a quote attributed to Jean-Jacques Rousseau: “When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich.”3

Rousseau lived in a time when starvation was an ever-present threat for many people. He was born shortly after France’s famine of 1709, in which an estimated two hundred thousand peoplestarved to death.4 Workers in the 1780s in Paris typically spent 70–90 percent of their wages on food alone.5 Their anger toward the French aristocracy, which consisted mostly of people born into or granted wealth rather than achieving it through work and merit, was understandable, especially because of the extremely limited social mobility possible at that time.

By contrast, in the United States today, nearly 90 percent of the population never has to worry about having something to eat, and even the poorest spend a maximum of 43 percent of their incomeon food.6 So where does all this French Revolution-inspired rage toward the ultra-wealthy come from? Is it warranted? . . .