TOS-Con Speaker Spotlight: Amala Ekpunobi

Can a young person break away from an irrational context in which she was raised? Can she activate her mind, think for herself, and build a life around her own independent judgment?

At TOS-Con 2022, Amala Ekpunobi will tell the story of how she did.

Raised in a far-left household, Amala engaged in leftist activism until her questioning mind led to an ideological transformation. Today she works at PragerU, where she advocates open and civil discourse; hosts the podcast, Will and Amala LIVE; and creates daily content for social media.

Amala’s story not only shows what young people can do in this regard; it also serves as an example of what we all should encourage young people to do: treat their own reasoning minds as the fundamental values that they are.

Come hear about Amala’s journey. You’ll be inspired. You’ll fortify your understanding of the virtue of independence. And you’ll expand your capacity to help others discover their own agency, voice, and values.

TOS-Con’s early-bird pricing will save you 20 to 50% on registration—but it ends on February 28, so the time to register is now.

Join us and hundreds of other active-minded, life-loving people at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

See you in Denver!

P.S. Scholarships are available for young adults aged 18–29. Details here.