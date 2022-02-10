TOS-Con 2022: Main-Stage Program

The main-stage program for TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing has been posted, and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen.
A mixture of world-class speakers from various disciplines and perspectives—all committed to applying reason to the goals of life, liberty, and happiness.
Speakers and presentations include:
- Jason Crawford—Toward a New Philosophy of Progress
- Greg McKeown—Essentialism: Why and How to Do a Few Things Superbly
- Ayaan Hirsi Ali—“Wokeism” and How to Counter It
- Peter Boghossian—How to Engage in Difficult Conversations
- Craig Biddle—Free Will and Flourishing
- Eric Daniels—Saving Capitalism From Its Defenders
- Adam Carolla—If I Can, You Can (a Comedy of Truths for Thriving)
- Amala Ekpunobi—My Journey from the Regressive Left to Independent Thinking
- Timothy Sandefur—How Isabel Paterson Helped Ayn Rand Find Atlantis
- Zilvinas Silenas—Generation Z and Causes for Optimism
- Jon Wos—Realizing Romanticism
- Wolf von Laer—Bitcoin as a Freeway to Freedom
- Jon Hersey—Music, Mind, and Morality
- Yeonmi Park—Becoming Free, Becoming Human
- Craig Biddle—The Virtue of Black-and-White Thinking
- Panel Discussion: The Future of Civilized Society
