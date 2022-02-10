TOS-Con 2022: Main-Stage Program

The main-stage program for TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing has been posted, and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen.

A mixture of world-class speakers from various disciplines and perspectives—all committed to applying reason to the goals of life, liberty, and happiness.

Speakers and presentations include:

—Toward a New Philosophy of Progress Greg McKeown —Essentialism: Why and How to Do a Few Things Superbly

—“Wokeism” and How to Counter It Peter Boghossian —How to Engage in Difficult Conversations

—Free Will and Flourishing Eric Daniels —Saving Capitalism From Its Defenders

—If I Can, You Can (a Comedy of Truths for Thriving) Amala Ekpunobi —My Journey from the Regressive Left to Independent Thinking

—How Isabel Paterson Helped Ayn Rand Find Atlantis Zilvinas Silenas —Generation Z and Causes for Optimism

—Realizing Romanticism Wolf von Laer —Bitcoin as a Freeway to Freedom

—Music, Mind, and Morality Yeonmi Park —Becoming Free, Becoming Human

—The Virtue of Black-and-White Thinking Panel Discussion: The Future of Civilized Society

With OSI’s early-bird pricing, you will save 20 to 50% on registration. These steep discounts end February 28—so register now!