Join OSI in Galt’s Gulch after TOS-Con

After sharpening your mind and fuelling your soul at TOS-Con 2022, what better way to extend the experience than by joining OSI in Galt’s Gulch?
The stunningly gorgeous Ouray Valley, only an hour flight from Denver, was Ayn Rand’s inspiration for Galt’s Gulch in Atlas Shrugged.
The OSI team will be there from June 27 to July 5. We invite you to join us for as much of that time as you can, as there’s lots to do! In addition to engaging socially, here’s what’s in store:
What You Can Do in Ouray
- Go rafting
- Soak in the hot springs
- Visit waterfalls such as Box Canyon Falls and Cascade Falls
- Go rock climbing
- Try via ferrata, a form of climbing that involves steel cables anchored in the rock
- Catch a performance, lecture, or movie at the Wright Opera House
- The schedule isn’t complete yet, but there is a history lecture scheduled for June 28 at 7:30 pm
- Ride horses
- Golf
- Visit breweries
- Go hiking on trails such as the Perimeter Trail, a six-mile trek that features four waterfalls
- Tour old mines and pan for gold
- Visit Ridgway State Park, which features a large reservoir suitable for kayaking and paddleboarding (rentals available)
Where You Can Stay
Options include historic hotels, rustic cabins, breathtaking campgrounds, and charming B&Bs:
- Ouray Main Street Inn
- Hotel Ouray
- Ouray Riverside Resort (also offers cabin rentals)
- San Juan Chalet and cabin
- Apartments and cabins on Airbnb
- Cabins, suites, and apartments on Vrbo
- Camping at Amphitheater Campground
- Camping at Angel Creek Campground
- The historic Western Hotel, established in 1891
How You Can Get There
Currently, roundtrip flights start at $360, and car rentals start at $55/day (for drivers over 26). The beautiful, scenic drive is about five hours and forty minutes. It features a stretch of U.S. 550, aka “The Million-Dollar Highway,” a road with some of the most spectacular views in the country.
Organizing travel and lodging for the Ouray trip is up to each individual him or herself. We hope you’ll book a room, cabin, or the like—and we hope to see you in The Gulch!
