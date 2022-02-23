Subscribe
Autumn colors on Camp Bird Road out of Ouray, Colorado
AnnouncementsTOS-Con News

Join OSI in Galt’s Gulch after TOS-Con

February 23, 2022

After sharpening your mind and fuelling your soul at TOS-Con 2022, what better way to extend the experience than by joining OSI in Galt’s Gulch?

The stunningly gorgeous Ouray Valley, only an hour flight from Denver, was Ayn Rand’s inspiration for Galt’s Gulch in Atlas Shrugged.

The OSI team will be there from June 27 to July 5. We invite you to join us for as much of that time as you can, as there’s lots to do! In addition to engaging socially, here’s what’s in store:

What You Can Do in Ouray 

Where You Can Stay

Options include historic hotels, rustic cabins, breathtaking campgrounds, and charming B&Bs:

How You Can Get There

Currently, roundtrip flights start at $360, and car rentals start at $55/day (for drivers over 26). The beautiful, scenic drive is about five hours and forty minutes. It features a stretch of U.S. 550, aka “The Million-Dollar Highway,” a road with some of the most spectacular views in the country.

Organizing travel and lodging for the Ouray trip is up to each individual him or herself. We hope you’ll book a room, cabin, or the like—and we hope to see you in The Gulch!

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is cofounder and editor in chief of The Objective Standard, cofounder and director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It; Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing; and the forthcoming Moral Truths Your Parents, Preachers, and Teachers Don’t Want You to Know. He is currently working on his fourth book, “Thinking in Principles.” For updates on his work, join his mailing list at CraigBiddle.com.

