View of Lærdalsøyri, on the Sognefjord, by Themistokles von Eckenbrecher.
Eight Poems for the Love of Nature

February 21, 2022 PDF In Spring 2022

Daffodowndilly

by A. A. Milne

She wore her yellow sun-bonnet,
She wore her greenest gown;
She turned to the south wind
And curtsied up and down.
She turned to the sunlight
And shook her yellow head,
And whispered to her neighbour:
“Winter is dead.”

A. A. Milne (1882–1956) was an English author best known for his stories about Winnie-the-Pooh.

Contentment; Or, If You Please, Confession

by Thomas Paine

O could we always live and love,
And always be sincere,
I would not wish for heaven above,
My heaven would be here.
Though many countries I have seen,
And more may chance to see,
My Little Corner of the World
Is half the world to me;
The other half, as you may guess,
America contains; . . .

