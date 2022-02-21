Eight Poems for the Love of Nature

Daffodowndilly
by A. A. Milne
She wore her yellow sun-bonnet,
She wore her greenest gown;
She turned to the south wind
And curtsied up and down.
She turned to the sunlight
And shook her yellow head,
And whispered to her neighbour:
“Winter is dead.”
A. A. Milne (1882–1956) was an English author best known for his stories about Winnie-the-Pooh.
Contentment; Or, If You Please, Confession
by Thomas Paine
O could we always live and love,
And always be sincere,
I would not wish for heaven above,
My heaven would be here.
Though many countries I have seen,
And more may chance to see,
My Little Corner of the World
Is half the world to me;
The other half, as you may guess,
America contains; . . .
