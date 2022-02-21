Eight Poems for the Love of Nature

She wore her yellow sun-bonnet, She wore her greenest gown; She turned to the south wind And curtsied up and down. She turned to the sunlight And shook her yellow head, And whispered to her neighbour: “Winter is dead.”

A. A. Milne (1882–1956) was an English author best known for his stories about Winnie-the-Pooh.

O could we always live and love,

And always be sincere,

I would not wish for heaven above,

My heaven would be here.

Though many countries I have seen,

And more may chance to see,

My Little Corner of the World

Is half the world to me;

The other half, as you may guess,

America contains; . . .